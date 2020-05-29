Mixed Analyst Attention: Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

The shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $10 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chaparral Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4872 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a 38.34% incline from the average session volume which is 3.36 million shares. CHAP had ended its last session trading at $0.52. Chaparral Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CHAP 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chaparral Energy Inc. generated 13.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.65%. Chaparral Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Telsey Advisory Group also rated KSS as Reiterated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that KSS could surge by 11.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.74% to reach $22.75/share. It started the day trading at $22.61 and traded between $19.96 and $20.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KSS’s 50-day SMA is 17.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.60. The stock has a high of $59.28 for the year while the low is $10.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.60%, as 21.70M CHAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.86% of Kohl’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -102,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,997,538 shares of KSS, with a total valuation of $332,234,551. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,621,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,566,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,829 shares of Kohl’s Corporation which are valued at $158,139,178. In the same vein, SunAmerica Asset Management LLC increased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,714,766 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,896,144 shares and is now valued at $145,762,818. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Kohl’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.