Mixed Analyst Attention: Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

The shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $84 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameren Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $91. Goldman was of a view that AEE is Buy in its latest report on January 16, 2020. Guggenheim thinks that AEE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $81.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.38.

The shares of the company added by 4.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $71.78 while ending the day at $73.94. During the trading session, a total of 2.38 million shares were traded which represents a -6.23% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. AEE had ended its last session trading at $70.51. Ameren Corporation currently has a market cap of $18.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.96, with a beta of 0.29. Ameren Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AEE 52-week low price stands at $58.74 while its 52-week high price is $87.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ameren Corporation generated 42.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.03%. Ameren Corporation has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.93 and traded between $1.62 and $1.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNED’s 50-day SMA is 1.5950 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2218. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.85%, as 2.72M AEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.43% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 541.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BNED shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -107,236 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,992,070 shares of BNED, with a total valuation of $10,725,805. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more BNED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,071,021 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,268,850 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,126 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. which are valued at $4,061,242. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 648,446 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,549,965 shares and is now valued at $2,774,437. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.