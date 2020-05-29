Mixed Analyst Attention: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

The shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $121 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 135. Morgan Stanley was of a view that ALXN is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 17, 2019. SunTrust thinks that ALXN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $136.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.28.

The shares of the company added by 7.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $111.76 while ending the day at $114.42. During the trading session, a total of 5.59 million shares were traded which represents a -111.89% decline from the average session volume which is 2.64 million shares. ALXN had ended its last session trading at $106.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 ALXN 52-week low price stands at $72.67 while its 52-week high price is $134.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 2.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.54%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on July 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.91 and traded between $1.71 and $1.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGG’s 50-day SMA is 1.9348 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.4328. The stock has a high of $10.51 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.26%, as 16.27M ALXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 38.85% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -54,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,380,569 shares of BGG, with a total valuation of $14,483,892. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more BGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,022,551 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by 5.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,981,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -170,341 shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation which are valued at $6,767,660. In the same vein, GMT Capital Corp. decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,294,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,294,573 shares and is now valued at $5,208,681. Following these latest developments, around 4.47% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.