Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP), Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

The shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Simulations Plus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is 11.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.68.

The shares of the company added by 22.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $43.73 while ending the day at $48.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a -775.26% decline from the average session volume which is 0.15 million shares. SLP had ended its last session trading at $39.50. Simulations Plus Inc. currently has a market cap of $873.68 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 96.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.42, with a beta of -0.26. Simulations Plus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 SLP 52-week low price stands at $24.08 while its 52-week high price is $43.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Simulations Plus Inc. generated 12.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Simulations Plus Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is now rated as Peer Perform. Wells Fargo also rated MAR as Upgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $85 suggesting that MAR could surge by 6.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.45% to reach $98.00/share. It started the day trading at $97.92 and traded between $91.53 and $91.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAR’s 50-day SMA is 81.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 119.71. The stock has a high of $153.39 for the year while the low is $46.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.62%, as 14.03M SLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.09% of Marriott International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more MAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 132.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 13,051,241 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,921,439 shares of MAR, with a total valuation of $2,084,475,663. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,777,140,204 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Marriott International Inc. shares by 2.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,329,614 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -388,454 shares of Marriott International Inc. which are valued at $1,394,075,097. In the same vein, Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its Marriott International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,226,717 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,643,396 shares and is now valued at $1,240,730,432. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Marriott International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.