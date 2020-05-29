Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)

The shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $158 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quidel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Equal Weight the QDEL stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Barclays was of a view that QDEL is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2018. CL King thinks that QDEL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $165.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 218.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.28.

The shares of the company added by 6.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $155.43 while ending the day at $167.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -17.65% decline from the average session volume which is 0.88 million shares. QDEL had ended its last session trading at $157.49. Quidel Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.34, with a beta of 1.07. Quidel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 QDEL 52-week low price stands at $52.49 while its 52-week high price is $210.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quidel Corporation generated 108.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.91%. Quidel Corporation has the potential to record 5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.8572 and traded between $0.7801 and $0.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WLL’s 50-day SMA is 0.8585 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.6683. The stock has a high of $20.00 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.95%, as 32.06M QDEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 41.05% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more WLL shares, increasing its portfolio by 41.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 5,384,411 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,303,222 shares of WLL, with a total valuation of $23,062,060. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WLL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,378,187 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares by 6.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,032,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -669,765 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $11,380,890. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 705,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,654,235 shares and is now valued at $10,904,336. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.