Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

The shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $150 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Neutral the DLR stock while also putting a $144 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $141. Morgan Stanley was of a view that DLR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 19, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that DLR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 132.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $147.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.19.

The shares of the company added by 4.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $139.39 while ending the day at $146.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 56.87% incline from the average session volume which is 3.83 million shares. DLR had ended its last session trading at $139.32. Digital Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $37.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 52.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.14, with a beta of 0.22. DLR 52-week low price stands at $105.00 while its 52-week high price is $158.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.53 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.19%. Digital Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. RBC Capital Mkts also rated NTNX as Reiterated on May 28, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that NTNX could surge by 22.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.35% to reach $29.47/share. It started the day trading at $24.38 and traded between $22.65 and $22.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTNX’s 50-day SMA is 18.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.97. The stock has a high of $37.86 for the year while the low is $11.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.78%, as 12.02M DLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.05% of Nutanix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NTNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,731,112 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,845,336 shares of NTNX, with a total valuation of $550,060,935. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NTNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $320,486,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … decreased its Nutanix Inc. shares by 3.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,019,393 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -509,102 shares of Nutanix Inc. which are valued at $287,257,363. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Nutanix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,531,138 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,675,195 shares and is now valued at $239,224,746. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Nutanix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.