Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)

The shares of Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $126 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acuity Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 03, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $150. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on March 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 121. Credit Suisse was of a view that AYI is Outperform in its latest report on March 06, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AYI is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $88.76 while ending the day at $88.86. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a -13.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.49 million shares. AYI had ended its last session trading at $94.31. Acuity Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.18, with a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 AYI 52-week low price stands at $67.46 while its 52-week high price is $143.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Acuity Brands Inc. generated 380.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.07%. Acuity Brands Inc. has the potential to record 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is now rated as Buy. RBC Capital Mkts also rated SKY as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that SKY could down by -10.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.78% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $27.56 and traded between $24.02 and $24.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKY’s 50-day SMA is 18.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.07. The stock has a high of $37.03 for the year while the low is $10.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 960902.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.00%, as 778,331 AYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.75% of Skyline Champion Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.70, while the P/B ratio is 2.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 686.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more SKY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -22,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,900,084 shares of SKY, with a total valuation of $155,710,656. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SKY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,879,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, MAK Capital One LLC decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,368,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation which are valued at $66,394,298. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 53,176 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,988,612 shares and is now valued at $58,905,543. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Skyline Champion Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.