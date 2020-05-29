Is There A Value in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) And JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

The shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on November 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Citigroup was of a view that PHAS is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.17.

The shares of the company added by 36.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.76 while ending the day at $6.02. During the trading session, a total of 20.71 million shares were traded which represents a -6234.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. PHAS had ended its last session trading at $4.42. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.70 PHAS 52-week low price stands at $2.60 while its 52-week high price is $14.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 59.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.54%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Wells Fargo also rated JELD as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that JELD could down by -17.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.31% to reach $12.40/share. It started the day trading at $15.31 and traded between $14.51 and $14.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JELD’s 50-day SMA is 11.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.15. The stock has a high of $27.00 for the year while the low is $6.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 59.83%, as 1.48M PHAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 971.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pzena Investment Management LLC bought more JELD shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pzena Investment Management LLC purchasing 990,502 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,966,895 shares of JELD, with a total valuation of $113,879,567. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more JELD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,069,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by 3.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,130,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 226,337 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. which are valued at $77,861,605. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,514,669 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,178,885 shares and is now valued at $65,771,840. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.