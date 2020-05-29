Is There A Value in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) And Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

The shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $23 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NortonLifeLock Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Overweight the NLOK stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.08.

The shares of the company added by 5.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.85 while ending the day at $20.94. During the trading session, a total of 7.8 million shares were traded which represents a -5.31% decline from the average session volume which is 7.41 million shares. NLOK had ended its last session trading at $19.86. NortonLifeLock Inc. currently has a market cap of $12.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.67, with a beta of 0.87. NortonLifeLock Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 NLOK 52-week low price stands at $10.11 while its 52-week high price is $21.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NortonLifeLock Inc. generated 12.65 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -52.17%. NortonLifeLock Inc. has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is now rated as Perform. Stephens also rated CONN as Downgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that CONN could down by -19.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.28% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.83 and traded between $7.012 and $7.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CONN’s 50-day SMA is 5.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.16. The stock has a high of $27.57 for the year while the low is $2.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.99%, as 5.99M NLOK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.64% of Conn’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CONN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -26,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,771,449 shares of CONN, with a total valuation of $18,734,995. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CONN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,219,430 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Conn’s Inc. shares by 52.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 403,966 shares of Conn’s Inc. which are valued at $7,948,496. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Conn’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 406,927 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,147,517 shares and is now valued at $7,757,215. Following these latest developments, around 9.50% of Conn’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.