Is There A Value in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

The shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on February 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.90 while ending the day at $4.99. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a -46.52% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. ICLK had ended its last session trading at $5.29. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ICLK 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $5.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited generated 54.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Macquarie also rated AMC as Downgrade on April 23, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that AMC could down by -58.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.46% to reach $3.20/share. It started the day trading at $5.675 and traded between $5.02 and $5.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMC’s 50-day SMA is 3.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.28. The stock has a high of $12.81 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.47%, as 22.64M ICLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 47.09% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Greenvale Capital LLP bought more AMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 162.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Greenvale Capital LLP purchasing 5,356,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,656,254 shares of AMC, with a total valuation of $42,588,770. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,038,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mittleman Investment Management L… increased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by 16.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,211,047 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 465,367 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. which are valued at $15,798,351. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 306,270 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,014,769 shares and is now valued at $14,832,663. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.