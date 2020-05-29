Is There A Value in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) And DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

The shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $86 price target. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Electric Power Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on May 15, 2020, to Neutral the AEP stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $95. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 93. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AEP is Overweight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AEP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 111.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.72.

The shares of the company added by 4.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $82.62 while ending the day at $85.10. During the trading session, a total of 3.26 million shares were traded which represents a 18.54% incline from the average session volume which is 4.0 million shares. AEP had ended its last session trading at $81.44. American Electric Power Company Inc. currently has a market cap of $41.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.89, with a beta of 0.39. American Electric Power Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AEP 52-week low price stands at $65.14 while its 52-week high price is $104.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The American Electric Power Company Inc. generated 1.67 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.96%. American Electric Power Company Inc. has the potential to record 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $2.55 and traded between $2.36 and $2.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRRX’s 50-day SMA is 1.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.96. The stock has a high of $3.95 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.88%, as 7.06M AEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.55% of DURECT Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 986.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bleichroeder LP bought more DRRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bleichroeder LP purchasing 227,498 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,704,044 shares of DRRX, with a total valuation of $56,879,614. Lion Point Capital LP meanwhile bought more DRRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,518,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its DURECT Corporation shares by 8.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,861,928 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 676,838 shares of DURECT Corporation which are valued at $18,875,907. In the same vein, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its DURECT Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,801,355 shares and is now valued at $16,616,886. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of DURECT Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.