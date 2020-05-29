Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR), VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)?

The shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 14, 2018. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tuniu Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2017, to Outperform the TOUR stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2017. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TOUR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 26, 2016. Morgan Stanley thinks that TOUR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.86.

The shares of the company added by 28.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.827 while ending the day at $1.10. During the trading session, a total of 3.23 million shares were traded which represents a -1968.79% decline from the average session volume which is 0.16 million shares. TOUR had ended its last session trading at $0.86. Tuniu Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TOUR 52-week low price stands at $0.73 while its 52-week high price is $3.48.

The Tuniu Corporation generated 89.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -152.0%.

Investment analysts at WallachBeth published a research note on May 04, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) is now rated as Hold. WallachBeth also rated VVUS as Upgrade on November 05, 2015, with its price target of $2.80 suggesting that VVUS could surge by 33.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.40% to reach $1.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.27 and traded between $1.11 and $1.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVUS’s 50-day SMA is 1.2478 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6035. The stock has a high of $4.75 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1278386.57 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -51.47%, as 620,401 TOUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.70% of VIVUS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.21% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more VVUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $517,260 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its VIVUS Inc. shares by 1.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 383,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,153 shares of VIVUS Inc. which are valued at $475,332. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VIVUS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,328 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 233,842 shares and is now valued at $289,964. Following these latest developments, around 7.09% of VIVUS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.