Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)?

The shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Sell the SKT stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. Evercore ISI was of a view that SKT is Underperform in its latest report on February 15, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that SKT is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.29 while ending the day at $6.38. During the trading session, a total of 2.76 million shares were traded which represents a 35.87% incline from the average session volume which is 4.3 million shares. SKT had ended its last session trading at $6.78. SKT 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $18.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.0%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.48% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.85 and traded between $8.60 and $8.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPRE's 50-day SMA is 5.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.46. The stock has a high of $16.49 for the year while the low is $3.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.99%, as 5.84M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.32% of Green Plains Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 796.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GPRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -239,765 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,939,459 shares of GPRE, with a total valuation of $28,994,624. Mangrove Partners meanwhile sold more GPRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,572,818 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Green Plains Inc. shares by 6.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,145,902 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 201,453 shares of Green Plains Inc. which are valued at $18,466,445. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Green Plains Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 183,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,999,332 shares and is now valued at $17,606,079. Following these latest developments, around 5.50% of Green Plains Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.