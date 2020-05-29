Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC), YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)?

The shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $116 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Overweight the HRC stock while also putting a $138 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $95. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on April 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 106. Goldman was of a view that HRC is Neutral in its latest report on April 04, 2018. Needham thinks that HRC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $124.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.55.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $99.4411 while ending the day at $103.17. During the trading session, a total of 0.86 million shares were traded which represents a -8.55% decline from the average session volume which is 0.79 million shares. HRC had ended its last session trading at $98.81. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.42, with a beta of 0.74. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HRC 52-week low price stands at $72.29 while its 52-week high price is $117.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. generated 290.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.91%. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.734 and traded between $1.55 and $1.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YRCW’s 50-day SMA is 1.5984 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5879. The stock has a high of $4.84 for the year while the low is $1.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.37%, as 7.56M HRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.25% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Front Street Capital Management, … sold more YRCW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Front Street Capital Management, … selling -299,930 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,471,625 shares of YRCW, with a total valuation of $5,971,195. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more YRCW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,581,117 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,297,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,370 shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $3,951,170. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 655 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,633,876 shares and is now valued at $2,810,267. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.