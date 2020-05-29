Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)?

The shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $195 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workday Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on May 28, 2020, to Neutral the WDAY stock while also putting a $196 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $190. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 200. Piper Sandler was of a view that WDAY is Neutral in its latest report on May 28, 2020. Oppenheimer thinks that WDAY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 190.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $184.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.61.

The shares of the company added by 7.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $178.0082 while ending the day at $182.56. During the trading session, a total of 8.33 million shares were traded which represents a -190.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.87 million shares. WDAY had ended its last session trading at $170.38. Workday Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 WDAY 52-week low price stands at $107.75 while its 52-week high price is $226.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Workday Inc. generated 731.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.45%. Workday Inc. has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $1.52 and traded between $1.36 and $1.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPRT’s 50-day SMA is 0.9846 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1283. The stock has a high of $3.39 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.16%, as 1.64M WDAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.30% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.95% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.