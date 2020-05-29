Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)?

The shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenax Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MLV & Co advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the TENX stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from WallachBeth Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2014. That day the WallachBeth set price target on the stock to $12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 500.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.60.

The shares of the company added by 13.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.28 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -624.19% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. TENX had ended its last session trading at $1.32. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 TENX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.68.

The Tenax Therapeutics Inc. generated 4.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $2.53 and traded between $2.31 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGEN’s 50-day SMA is 2.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.77. The stock has a high of $8.77 for the year while the low is $1.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.38%, as 32.15M TENX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.32% of Precigen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 25.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 169,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,772,608 shares of PGEN, with a total valuation of $27,981,389. Miller Value Partners LLC meanwhile sold more PGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,812,753 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Precigen Inc. shares by 1.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,135,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,415 shares of Precigen Inc. which are valued at $22,087,735. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Precigen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,733,122 shares and is now valued at $13,439,239. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Precigen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.