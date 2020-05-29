Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)?

The shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2018. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2015. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that TK is Neutral in its latest report on December 17, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TK is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.91 while ending the day at $2.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 22.88% incline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. TK had ended its last session trading at $3.11. Teekay Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TK 52-week low price stands at $2.04 while its 52-week high price is $5.76.

The Teekay Corporation generated 410.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.14% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.53 and traded between $1.30 and $1.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GCI’s 50-day SMA is 1.1571 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.5766. The stock has a high of $11.35 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.03%, as 21.98M TK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.85% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 210,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,341,057 shares of GCI, with a total valuation of $20,725,394. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,076,437 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by 3.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,444,060 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -322,054 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. which are valued at $10,671,788. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 336,229 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,880,979 shares and is now valued at $8,905,506. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Gannett Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.