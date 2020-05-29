Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)?

The shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 03, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lithium Americas Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.75.

The shares of the company added by 4.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $4.20. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a -53.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.45 million shares. LAC had ended its last session trading at $4.01. LAC 52-week low price stands at $1.92 while its 52-week high price is $6.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lithium Americas Corp. generated 82.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.33%. Lithium Americas Corp. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.38% to reach $11.60/share. It started the day trading at $8.23 and traded between $7.67 and $7.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FG’s 50-day SMA is 9.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.53. The stock has a high of $12.46 for the year while the low is $6.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.96%, as 21.70M LAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.25% of FGL Holdings shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -591,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,406,934 shares of FG, with a total valuation of $201,443,975.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its FGL Holdings shares by 2.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,485,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 328,076 shares of FGL Holdings which are valued at $160,743,133. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its FGL Holdings shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,694,778 shares and is now valued at $131,771,796. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of FGL Holdings stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.