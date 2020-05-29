Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)?

The shares of ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ascendiant Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Ascendiant Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ARCA biopharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dawson James advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2013, to Buy the ABIO stock while also putting a $3.75 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 769.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is 116.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 96.67.

The shares of the company added by 386.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.42 while ending the day at $19.21. During the trading session, a total of 83.06 million shares were traded which represents a -387649.09% decline from the average session volume which is 0.02 million shares. ABIO had ended its last session trading at $3.95. ARCA biopharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 ABIO 52-week low price stands at $2.21 while its 52-week high price is $8.88.

The ARCA biopharma Inc. generated 6.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Morgan Stanley also rated TEN as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that TEN could down by -48.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.17% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.35 and traded between $6.60 and $6.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEN’s 50-day SMA is 4.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.54. The stock has a high of $16.29 for the year while the low is $2.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.96%, as 8.03M ABIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.04% of Tenneco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more TEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 61.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,136,392 shares of TEN, with a total valuation of $47,417,874. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,982,469 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Tenneco Inc. shares by 6.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,399,656 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -219,258 shares of Tenneco Inc. which are valued at $17,644,215. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its Tenneco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,330 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,593,936 shares and is now valued at $13,462,528. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Tenneco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.