Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)?

The shares of Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonos Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Neutral the SONO stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. DA Davidson was of a view that SONO is Buy in its latest report on April 02, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that SONO is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.20 while ending the day at $10.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -4.68% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. SONO had ended its last session trading at $10.92. Sonos Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 SONO 52-week low price stands at $6.58 while its 52-week high price is $16.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sonos Inc. generated 283.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 72.92%. Sonos Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BofA/Merrill also rated BCRX as Upgrade on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that BCRX could surge by 37.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.72% to reach $7.13/share. It started the day trading at $4.86 and traded between $4.48 and $4.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCRX’s 50-day SMA is 3.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.91. The stock has a high of $6.29 for the year while the low is $1.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.59%, as 17.07M SONO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.71% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 63.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 73.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BCRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 676,160 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,645,962 shares of BCRX, with a total valuation of $45,535,711.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 6.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,366,294 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 514,819 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $32,712,210. In the same vein, Eversept Partners LP increased its BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,637,912 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,542,372 shares and is now valued at $29,490,675. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.