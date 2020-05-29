Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI), Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)?

The shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Masimo Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the MASI stock while also putting a $183 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $158. Needham was of a view that MASI is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that MASI is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $228.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.15.

The shares of the company added by 4.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $225.38 while ending the day at $234.36. During the trading session, a total of 0.9 million shares were traded which represents a -41.32% decline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. MASI had ended its last session trading at $224.25. Masimo Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 63.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.34, with a beta of 0.89. Masimo Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 MASI 52-week low price stands at $128.36 while its 52-week high price is $258.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Masimo Corporation generated 605.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.65%. Masimo Corporation has the potential to record 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that PRPO's 50-day SMA is 0.6945 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7758. The stock has a high of $6.53 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 706664.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.93%, as 700,093 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.85% of Precipio Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 699.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.05% over the last six months.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Precipio Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Precipio Inc. which are valued at $22,285. In the same vein, G1 Execution Services LLC decreased its Precipio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 26,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,664 shares and is now valued at $19,651. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Precipio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.