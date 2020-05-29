Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP), NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)?

The shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $24 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Buy the HPP stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Goldman was of a view that HPP is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that HPP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.32.

The shares of the company added by 5.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.94 while ending the day at $25.54. During the trading session, a total of 9.22 million shares were traded which represents a -337.13% decline from the average session volume which is 2.11 million shares. HPP had ended its last session trading at $24.17. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 42.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.75, with a beta of 0.81. HPP 52-week low price stands at $16.14 while its 52-week high price is $38.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated NIO as Upgrade on May 06, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that NIO could down by -1.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.15% to reach $3.77/share. It started the day trading at $4.12 and traded between $3.75 and $3.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NIO’s 50-day SMA is 3.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.93. The stock has a high of $5.65 for the year while the low is $1.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 130.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.54%, as 139.54M HPP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.08% of NIO Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 38.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 86.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more NIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 373,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,744,131 shares of NIO, with a total valuation of $346,947,487. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,362,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NIO Limited shares by 1.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,719,580 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 404,238 shares of NIO Limited which are valued at $70,653,768. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NIO Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,256,317 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,546,410 shares and is now valued at $49,603,258. Following these latest developments, around 0.72% of NIO Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.