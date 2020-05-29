Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR), Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)?

The shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the BHR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 220.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.97.

The shares of the company added by 11.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.08 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -131.63% decline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. BHR had ended its last session trading at $3.26. BHR 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $12.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -250.0%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.93% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.38 and traded between $2.14 and $2.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NR’s 50-day SMA is 1.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.73. The stock has a high of $8.08 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.55%, as 2.13M BHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.62% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -48,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,248,499 shares of NR, with a total valuation of $20,270,203. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,298,234 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Newpark Resources Inc. shares by 2.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,293,023 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -197,472 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. which are valued at $11,158,325. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Newpark Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 166,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,137,270 shares and is now valued at $6,330,023. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Newpark Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.