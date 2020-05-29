Is It Crazy To Buy Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) And Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)

The shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unum Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.85.

The shares of the company added by 15.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.521 while ending the day at $0.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -105.83% decline from the average session volume which is 0.53 million shares. UMRX had ended its last session trading at $0.51. Unum Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 UMRX 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $3.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Unum Therapeutics Inc. generated 29.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.0%. Unum Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is now rated as Neutral. Keefe Bruyette also rated WMC as Initiated on March 18, 2019, with its price target of $10.50 suggesting that WMC could surge by 28.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.55% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.33 and traded between $2.13 and $2.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WMC’s 50-day SMA is 2.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.20. The stock has a high of $11.33 for the year while the low is $1.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.46%, as 7.39M UMRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.13% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -110,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,810,673 shares of WMC, with a total valuation of $14,672,553. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more WMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,472,556 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares by 13.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,934,497 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 340,968 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation which are valued at $8,950,216. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,745 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,512,549 shares and is now valued at $4,613,274. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.