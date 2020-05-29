Is It Crazy To Buy Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) And Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

The shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Triumph Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2019, to Underweight the TGI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. Barclays was of a view that TGI is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TGI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.23.

The shares of the company added by 11.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.76 while ending the day at $9.11. During the trading session, a total of 18.02 million shares were traded which represents a -1012.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. TGI had ended its last session trading at $8.18. TGI 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Triumph Group Inc. generated 53.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Triumph Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.98% to reach $16.87/share. It started the day trading at $14.24 and traded between $13.10 and $13.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLR’s 50-day SMA is 11.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.68. The stock has a high of $43.57 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.68%, as 22.68M TGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.06% of Continental Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 44.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 5,041,512 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,425,529 shares of CLR, with a total valuation of $269,214,420. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,595,443 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Continental Resources Inc. shares by 21.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,125,437 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 912,047 shares of Continental Resources Inc. which are valued at $84,005,912. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Continental Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 952,203 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,583,723 shares and is now valued at $75,127,220. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Continental Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.