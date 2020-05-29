Is It Crazy To Buy Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) And Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

The shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Miragen Therapeutics, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $18.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Evercore ISI was of a view that MGEN is Outperform in its latest report on March 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that MGEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 269.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.07.

The shares of the company added by 35.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.87 while ending the day at $1.15. During the trading session, a total of 8.5 million shares were traded which represents a -903.02% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. MGEN had ended its last session trading at $0.85. Miragen Therapeutics debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 MGEN 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $2.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Miragen Therapeutics generated 36.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -61.11%. Miragen Therapeutics has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. RBC Capital Mkts also rated MHK as Downgrade on May 06, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that MHK could surge by 2.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $99.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.31% to reach $95.57/share. It started the day trading at $99.99 and traded between $92.72 and $93.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MHK’s 50-day SMA is 79.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.63. The stock has a high of $156.60 for the year while the low is $56.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.03%, as 3.85M MGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.30% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 991.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MHK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -24,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,280,355 shares of MHK, with a total valuation of $550,912,741. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile bought more MHK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $325,875,589 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mohawk Industries Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,981,272 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,136 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. which are valued at $261,517,180. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Mohawk Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,825 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,826,361 shares and is now valued at $247,928,387. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Mohawk Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.