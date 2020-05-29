Is A Downturn Overdue? Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)?

The shares of Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 29, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vermillion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2012.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 826.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is 14.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.66.

The shares of the company added by 15.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.84 while ending the day at $3.25. During the trading session, a total of 0.94 million shares were traded which represents a -209.91% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. VRML had ended its last session trading at $2.82. Vermillion Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VRML 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vermillion Inc. generated 8.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $7.32 and traded between $6.82 and $6.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOHU’s 50-day SMA is 7.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.81. The stock has a high of $14.94 for the year while the low is $5.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 450265.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.24%, as 653,966 VRML shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of Sohu.com Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 549.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more SOHU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -63,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,855,836 shares of SOHU, with a total valuation of $32,350,464. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SOHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,378,621 worth of shares.

Similarly, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by 17.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,014,241 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -433,875 shares of Sohu.com Limited which are valued at $16,899,482. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 63,547 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,147,733 shares and is now valued at $9,629,480. Following these latest developments, around 26.00% of Sohu.com Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.