Is A Downturn Overdue? Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)?

The shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $88 price target. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eversource Energy, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on May 12, 2020, to Buy the ES stock while also putting a $97 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $91. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that ES is Outperform in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that ES is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $85.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.46.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $78.14 while ending the day at $80.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a 22.83% incline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. ES had ended its last session trading at $77.47. Eversource Energy currently has a market cap of $27.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.80, with a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ES 52-week low price stands at $60.69 while its 52-week high price is $99.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eversource Energy generated 47.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.45%. Eversource Energy has the potential to record 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. It started the day trading at $17.44 and traded between $15.9276 and $16.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NCLH’s 50-day SMA is 12.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.61. The stock has a high of $59.78 for the year while the low is $7.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 59.15%, as 46.08M ES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.43% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 42.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NCLH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 11,275 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,357,758 shares of NCLH, with a total valuation of $383,067,231. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more NCLH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,569,652 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,356,963 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -80,425 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $169,854,193. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,743 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,108,946 shares and is now valued at $149,386,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.