Is A Downturn Overdue? Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI), Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)?

The shares of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $20 price target. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Covenant Transportation Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on May 22, 2020, to Overweight the CVTI stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on May 21, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on April 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Stephens was of a view that CVTI is Overweight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Cowen thinks that CVTI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.61.

The shares of the company added by 5.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.13 while ending the day at $12.76. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -135.29% decline from the average session volume which is 0.23 million shares. CVTI had ended its last session trading at $12.14. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $232.74 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 137.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 27.44, with a beta of 1.40. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CVTI 52-week low price stands at $6.54 while its 52-week high price is $18.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Covenant Transportation Group Inc. generated 39.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 488.89%. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. UBS also rated CYH as Initiated on November 16, 2018, with its price target of $2 suggesting that CYH could surge by 3.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.31% to reach $3.32/share. It started the day trading at $3.5799 and traded between $3.18 and $3.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CYH’s 50-day SMA is 3.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.50. The stock has a high of $7.47 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.76%, as 15.00M CVTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.38% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Shanda Interactive Entertainment … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,484,473 shares of CYH, with a total valuation of $83,277,953. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CYH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,751,397 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Community Health Systems Inc. shares by 10.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,296,412 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -767,506 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. which are valued at $19,078,128. In the same vein, Charles Schwab Investment Managem… decreased its Community Health Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,842 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,554,555 shares and is now valued at $13,800,302. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Community Health Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.