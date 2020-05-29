Expensive Market, What To Buy? Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND), Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

The shares of Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smart Sand Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2019, to Buy the SND stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $4.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that SND is Underperform in its latest report on November 12, 2018. Jefferies thinks that SND is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.16.

The shares of the company added by 18.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.99 while ending the day at $1.17. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a -72.81% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. SND had ended its last session trading at $0.99. Smart Sand Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SND 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $3.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Smart Sand Inc. generated 11.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. Smart Sand Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated LEVI as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that LEVI could surge by 20.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.52% to reach $17.25/share. It started the day trading at $14.60 and traded between $13.605 and $13.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEVI’s 50-day SMA is 12.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.70. The stock has a high of $23.74 for the year while the low is $9.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.41%, as 6.39M SND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.98, while the P/B ratio is 3.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wells Capital Management, Inc. bought more LEVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wells Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 102,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,059,858 shares of LEVI, with a total valuation of $78,111,570. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LEVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,064,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Levi Strauss & Co. shares by 205.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,917,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,305,311 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. which are valued at $63,383,378. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Levi Strauss & Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,002,458 shares and is now valued at $51,591,684. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.