Expensive Market, What To Buy? Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

The shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on April 09, 2020, to Underweight the COOP stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Piper Jaffray was of a view that COOP is Underweight in its latest report on March 20, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that COOP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.18 while ending the day at $11.30. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a 45.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. COOP had ended its last session trading at $12.02. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.19, with a beta of 1.16. COOP 52-week low price stands at $4.31 while its 52-week high price is $14.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.86%. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.80% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.39 and traded between $6.56 and $6.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NK’s 50-day SMA is 3.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.13. The stock has a high of $9.90 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.37%, as 4.89M COOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.63% of NantKwest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 406.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more NK shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 55,038 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,689,963 shares of NK, with a total valuation of $6,590,856. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,365,745 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NantKwest Inc. shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 668,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,410 shares of NantKwest Inc. which are valued at $2,609,045. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its NantKwest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 227,525 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 360,455 shares and is now valued at $1,405,775. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of NantKwest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.