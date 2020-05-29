Expensive Market, What To Buy? Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The shares of Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 02, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hope Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FIG Partners Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.77 while ending the day at $9.83. During the trading session, a total of 0.74 million shares were traded which represents a 30.62% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. HOPE had ended its last session trading at $10.44. Hope Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.71. HOPE 52-week low price stands at $7.06 while its 52-week high price is $15.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -61.9%. Hope Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.32% to reach $11.44/share. It started the day trading at $9.16 and traded between $8.05 and $8.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IHRT’s 50-day SMA is 6.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.13. The stock has a high of $19.69 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 54.97%, as 7.88M HOPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.73% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 869.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold more IHRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC selling -66,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,322,476 shares of IHRT, with a total valuation of $51,403,782. Invesco Senior Secured Management… meanwhile sold more IHRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,335,750 worth of shares.

Similarly, Symphony Asset Management LLC decreased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,863,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,000 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. which are valued at $20,105,252. In the same vein, Oak Hill Advisors LP decreased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 853,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,809,672 shares and is now valued at $19,723,897. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of iHeartMedia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.