Can Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Offer Investors Safety?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.98% on 05/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.83 before closing at $15.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.88 million, which was 65.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.55M. RDN’s previous close was $15.95 while the outstanding shares total 200.16M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.18, and a growth ratio of 2.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.86, with weekly volatility at 6.57% and ATR at 1.18. The RDN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.53 and a $26.32 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Radian Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

RDN were able to record 150.85 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -34.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 155.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Radian Group Inc. recorded a total of 329.08 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.5% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -17.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 147.79 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 181.29 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 200.16M with the revenue now reading 0.70 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RDN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RDN attractive?

In related news, Sr. EVP, General Counsel, Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.90, for a total value of 238,959. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Radian Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RDN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.27.