Are Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) previous close was $110.96 while the outstanding shares total 368.22M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.04, and a growth ratio of 5.33. ADI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.28% on 05/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $110.46 before closing at $111.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.76 million, which was 76.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.22M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.71, with weekly volatility at 3.03% and ATR at 4.48. The ADI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $79.07 and a $127.30 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Analog Devices Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $40.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADI, the company has in raw cash 784.94 million on their books with 448.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2051293000 million total, with 1582002000 million as their total liabilities.

ADI were able to record 663.69 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 136.62 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 778.69 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Analog Devices Inc. recorded a total of 1.32 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 470.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 846.67 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 368.22M with the revenue now reading 0.73 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADI attractive?

In related news, Director, Frank Edward H. sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 113.42, for a total value of 959,533. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def, Henderson Gregory N. now sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 169,501. Also, SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def, Henderson Gregory N. sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 07. The shares were price at an average price of 100.00 per share, with a total market value of 170,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, EVANS BRUCE R now holds 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 230,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

16 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Analog Devices Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $117.58.