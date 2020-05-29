Analysts Turn Mixed On WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), Viela Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

The shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $32 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WW International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2020, to Buy the WW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on March 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WW is Underperform in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Citigroup thinks that WW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.85 while ending the day at $24.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 23.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. WW had ended its last session trading at $25.61. WW 52-week low price stands at $9.75 while its 52-week high price is $47.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WW International Inc. generated 292.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2050.0%. WW International Inc. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viela Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Wedbush also rated VIE as Initiated on April 29, 2020, with its price target of $62 suggesting that VIE could surge by 13.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.54% to reach $52.60/share. It started the day trading at $48.98 and traded between $44.91 and $45.62 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $70.66 for the year while the low is $18.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.59%, as 1.42M WW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.04% of Viela Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 143.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,591,176 shares of VIE, with a total valuation of $186,539,481. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VIE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $184,836,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… decreased its Viela Bio Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,070,330 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Viela Bio Inc. which are valued at $165,377,508. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its Viela Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 265,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,762,500 shares and is now valued at $71,610,375. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Viela Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.