Analysts Turn Mixed On OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

The shares of OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OPKO Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 14, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Standpoint Research in its report released on June 21, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Standpoint Research was of a view that OPK is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2016. Barrington Research thinks that OPK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 31, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.15 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 8.17 million shares were traded which represents a 57.65% incline from the average session volume which is 19.3 million shares. OPK had ended its last session trading at $2.29. OPKO Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OPK 52-week low price stands at $1.12 while its 52-week high price is $2.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The OPKO Health Inc. generated 34.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. OPKO Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty published a research note on December 12, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.40. It started the day trading at $3.2084 and traded between $2.67 and $2.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGFS’s 50-day SMA is 1.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.16. The stock has a high of $4.20 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.48%, as 1.13M OPK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 161.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.72% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Dow Chemical Co. Pension Fund selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,001,151 shares of AGFS, with a total valuation of $42,212,314. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more AGFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,690,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Manhattan Co. decreased its AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares by 2.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,815,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -78,850 shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. which are valued at $5,659,326. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,386 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,474,443 shares and is now valued at $2,963,630. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.