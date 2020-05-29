Analysts Turn Mixed On Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL), Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.87% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 27.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.1501 while ending the day at $5.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.35 million shares were traded which represents a -538.96% decline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. GMBL had ended its last session trading at $4.25. GMBL 52-week low price stands at $2.91 while its 52-week high price is $6.52.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. H.C. Wainwright also rated AKBA as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that AKBA could surge by 23.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.42% to reach $15.04/share. It started the day trading at $12.57 and traded between $11.42 and $11.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKBA’s 50-day SMA is 8.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.57. The stock has a high of $13.17 for the year while the low is $2.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.96%, as 6.40M GMBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.58% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 136.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Baupost Group LLC sold more AKBA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling -2,043,485 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,527,968 shares of AKBA, with a total valuation of $141,976,541. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AKBA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,640,274 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.