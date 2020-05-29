Analysts Turn Mixed On DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

The shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DouYu International Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that DOYU is Hold in its latest report on September 16, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that DOYU is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $74.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.01.

The shares of the company added by 10.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.09 while ending the day at $8.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.9 million shares were traded which represents a -239.08% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. DOYU had ended its last session trading at $8.13. DouYu International Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 DOYU 52-week low price stands at $6.11 while its 52-week high price is $11.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DouYu International Holdings Limited generated 1.13 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.82%. DouYu International Holdings Limited has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.04% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.97 and traded between $14.35 and $14.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRGB's 50-day SMA is 11.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.71. The stock has a high of $37.29 for the year while the low is $4.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.00%, as 3.55M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.36% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 848.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more RRGB shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 93,582 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,454,639 shares of RRGB, with a total valuation of $35,911,369. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RRGB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,876,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares by 2.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,036,677 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,736 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. which are valued at $15,166,585. In the same vein, American Century Investment Manag… decreased its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,786 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 973,504 shares and is now valued at $14,242,364. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.