Analysts Turn Mixed On CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

The shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CommScope Holding Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the COMM stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $7. BofA/Merrill was of a view that COMM is Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Jefferies thinks that COMM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.00.

The shares of the company added by 7.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.37 while ending the day at $10.42. During the trading session, a total of 16.62 million shares were traded which represents a -274.31% decline from the average session volume which is 4.44 million shares. COMM had ended its last session trading at $9.66. CommScope Holding Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 16.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 COMM 52-week low price stands at $5.50 while its 52-week high price is $17.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CommScope Holding Company Inc. generated 394.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2750.0%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.32% to reach $7.32/share. It started the day trading at $6.11 and traded between $5.70 and $5.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRO’s 50-day SMA is 4.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.88. The stock has a high of $14.70 for the year while the low is $3.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 73.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.58%, as 65.37M COMM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.28% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 46.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MRO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,175,842 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 88,759,551 shares of MRO, with a total valuation of $543,208,452. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more MRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $328,577,010 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by 11.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 50,181,159 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,978,353 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation which are valued at $307,108,693. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,027,576 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 48,581,438 shares and is now valued at $297,318,401. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Marathon Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.