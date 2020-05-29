Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS), Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.98.

The shares of the company added by 23.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.3801 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 3.38 million shares were traded which represents a -3308.9% decline from the average session volume which is 0.1 million shares. AIHS had ended its last session trading at $0.37. Senmiao Technology Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AIHS 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $5.50.

The Senmiao Technology Limited generated 1.17 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.44% to reach $18.57/share. It started the day trading at $16.97 and traded between $15.65 and $15.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUM’s 50-day SMA is 13.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.84. The stock has a high of $25.22 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.48%, as 10.40M AIHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.85% of Summit Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 194,911 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,341,535 shares of SUM, with a total valuation of $156,260,594. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,465,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by 12.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,029,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,049,425 shares of Summit Materials Inc. which are valued at $106,220,459. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,340,578 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,603,302 shares and is now valued at $99,775,893. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Summit Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.