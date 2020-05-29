Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

The shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Cascend Securities in its latest research note that was published on August 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. Cascend Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Solar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 11, 2019, to Neutral the CSIQ stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Cascend Securities Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the Cascend Securities set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by Cascend Securities in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. UBS was of a view that CSIQ is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that CSIQ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.04 while ending the day at $18.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -95.09% decline from the average session volume which is 0.84 million shares. CSIQ had ended its last session trading at $19.28. Canadian Solar Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.60. Canadian Solar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CSIQ 52-week low price stands at $12.00 while its 52-week high price is $25.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Solar Inc. generated 1.2 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.88%. Canadian Solar Inc. has the potential to record 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Credit Suisse also rated SIX as Initiated on May 21, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that SIX could down by -9.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.81% to reach $22.05/share. It started the day trading at $26.60 and traded between $23.86 and $24.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIX’s 50-day SMA is 17.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.03. The stock has a high of $59.52 for the year while the low is $8.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.70%, as 10.48M CSIQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.62% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The H Partners Management LLC bought more SIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 64.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The H Partners Management LLC purchasing 3,068,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,800,000 shares of SIX, with a total valuation of $156,078,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $150,832,499 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by 3.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,266,702 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -210,144 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation which are valued at $125,396,707. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,518,677 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,758,699 shares and is now valued at $55,201,567. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.