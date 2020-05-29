Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

The shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioLineRx Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2017, to Buy the BLRX stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2016. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 17, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. ROTH Capital was of a view that BLRX is Buy in its latest report on July 27, 2015. JMP Securities thinks that BLRX is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 22, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.02.

The shares of the company added by 4.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.66 while ending the day at $1.73. During the trading session, a total of 2.04 million shares were traded which represents a -1029.19% decline from the average session volume which is 0.18 million shares. BLRX had ended its last session trading at $1.65. BLRX 52-week low price stands at $1.06 while its 52-week high price is $6.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioLineRx Ltd. generated 5.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.33%. BioLineRx Ltd. has the potential to record -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is now rated as Underweight. Cowen also rated AAL as Reiterated on April 22, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that AAL could surge by 26.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.35% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.83 and traded between $10.90 and $10.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAL’s 50-day SMA is 10.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.91. The stock has a high of $34.99 for the year while the low is $8.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 119.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.73%, as 147.61M BLRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.55% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 69.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more AAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -3,966,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,493,246 shares of AAL, with a total valuation of $774,563,884. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $505,803,024 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American Airlines Group Inc. shares by 1.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,094,118 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -183,870 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. which are valued at $217,310,357. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American Airlines Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 577,981 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,946,192 shares and is now valued at $155,483,766. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.