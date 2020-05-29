2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

The shares of WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on November 10, 2015. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WidePoint Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.66.

The shares of the company added by 5.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.53 while ending the day at $0.56. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a -77.25% decline from the average session volume which is 0.56 million shares. WYY had ended its last session trading at $0.53. WidePoint Corporation currently has a market cap of $44.87 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 140.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.01, with a beta of 1.17. WidePoint Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WYY 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $0.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WidePoint Corporation generated 9.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. WidePoint Corporation has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Craig Hallum also rated ON as Reiterated on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ON could surge by 13.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.89% to reach $18.46/share. It started the day trading at $17.27 and traded between $16.00 and $16.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ON’s 50-day SMA is 14.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.90. The stock has a high of $25.92 for the year while the low is $8.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.19%, as 23.08M WYY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.68% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 81.52, while the P/B ratio is 2.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ON shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 104,111 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,629,673 shares of ON, with a total valuation of $619,813,103. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more ON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $504,031,324 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by 32.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,988,660 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,519,122 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $497,213,050. In the same vein, Koch Industries, Inc. (Investment… increased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,446,544 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,053,570 shares and is now valued at $482,209,531. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.