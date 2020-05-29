2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

The shares of Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on July 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smith Micro Software Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2015. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $2.10. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on January 07, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that SMSI is Neutral in its latest report on July 18, 2014. Needham thinks that SMSI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.02.

The shares of the company added by 4.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.07 while ending the day at $4.28. During the trading session, a total of 0.7 million shares were traded which represents a 10.73% incline from the average session volume which is 0.79 million shares. SMSI had ended its last session trading at $4.11. Smith Micro Software Inc. currently has a market cap of $180.66 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.24, with a beta of 0.76. Smith Micro Software Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 SMSI 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $7.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smith Micro Software Inc. generated 19.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Smith Micro Software Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.96% to reach $22.67/share. It started the day trading at $23.20 and traded between $20.50 and $20.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSE’s 50-day SMA is 19.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.38. The stock has a high of $50.14 for the year while the low is $14.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.40%, as 1.67M SMSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.35% of Trinseo S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 683.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.22% over the last six months.

This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,839,044 shares of TSE, with a total valuation of $160,308,450. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TSE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,355,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Trinseo S.A. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,285,445 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -39,000 shares of Trinseo S.A. which are valued at $46,737,350. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Trinseo S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,298 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,021,981 shares and is now valued at $41,349,511. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Trinseo S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.