2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

The shares of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Radius Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2020, to Hold the RDUS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on August 29, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $40. Goldman was of a view that RDUS is Buy in its latest report on May 29, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that RDUS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.02.

The shares of the company added by 9.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.98 while ending the day at $13.33. During the trading session, a total of 0.7 million shares were traded which represents a -3.36% decline from the average session volume which is 0.67 million shares. RDUS had ended its last session trading at $12.15. RDUS 52-week low price stands at $10.32 while its 52-week high price is $29.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.81 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Radius Health Inc. generated 41.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.94%. Radius Health Inc. has the potential to record -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.10% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.8625 and traded between $3.35 and $3.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TIGR’s 50-day SMA is 2.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.61. The stock has a high of $6.08 for the year while the low is $2.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 74504.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.41%, as 77,045 RDUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.13% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 339.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 149,181 shares of TIGR, with a total valuation of $435,609. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more TIGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,938 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 7.35% of UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.