2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

The shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lyft Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2020, to Neutral the LYFT stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on April 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Argus was of a view that LYFT is Buy in its latest report on April 21, 2020. Daiwa Securities thinks that LYFT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.52 while ending the day at $31.73. During the trading session, a total of 6.77 million shares were traded which represents a 37.03% incline from the average session volume which is 10.75 million shares. LYFT had ended its last session trading at $33.75. Lyft Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LYFT 52-week low price stands at $14.56 while its 52-week high price is $68.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lyft Inc. generated 597.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.32%. Lyft Inc. has the potential to record -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on January 31, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20.50. It started the day trading at $3.49 and traded between $2.67 and $2.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MARK’s 50-day SMA is 0.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.74. The stock has a high of $3.56 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 91.37%, as 12.59M LYFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.19% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 29.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 57.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 347.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 380.58% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Laurion Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,300,000 shares of MARK, with a total valuation of $1,308,700. Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. (Inv… meanwhile bought more MARK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $618,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Remark Holdings Inc. shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 989,346 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -22,228 shares of Remark Holdings Inc. which are valued at $562,938. Following these latest developments, around 26.23% of Remark Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.