2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

The shares of Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 01, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conformis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2017. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on August 04, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. BTIG Research was of a view that CFMS is Neutral in its latest report on June 21, 2017. Canaccord Genuity thinks that CFMS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.03.

The shares of the company added by 4.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -125.33% decline from the average session volume which is 0.56 million shares. CFMS had ended its last session trading at $0.97. Conformis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 CFMS 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $4.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Conformis Inc. generated 21.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.43%. Conformis Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. It started the day trading at $9.93 and traded between $8.56 and $8.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEMI’s 50-day SMA is 9.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.06. The stock has a high of $15.89 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 813909.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.58%, as 956,995 CFMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 126.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 117.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more CEMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 192,049 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,432,032 shares of CEMI, with a total valuation of $18,186,806. Royce & Associates LP meanwhile bought more CEMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,926,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by 0.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 676,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 193 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $8,590,598. In the same vein, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,360 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 613,439 shares and is now valued at $7,790,675. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.