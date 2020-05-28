Why To Keep Buying RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) while S&P500 gain 1.49%

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 88.56, with weekly volatility at 14.93% and ATR at 0.14. The RNWK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.32 and a $2.08 high. Intraday shares traded counted 7.33 million, which was -2036.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 342.91K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 44.17% on 05/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.23 before closing at $1.73. RNWK’s previous close was $1.20 while the outstanding shares total 38.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.18.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company RealNetworks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $67.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 55775000 million total, with 93357000 million as their total liabilities.

RNWK were able to record -4.72 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.24 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.62 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, RealNetworks Inc. recorded a total of 43.15 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 24.18 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.23M with the revenue now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RNWK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RNWK attractive?

In related news, SVP General Counsel, Parham Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.62, for a total value of 12,157. As the sale deal closes, the SVP General Counsel, Parham Michael now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,980. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 41.37%.