Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has a beta of 2.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 129.91, and a growth ratio of 11.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.63, with weekly volatility at 3.40% and ATR at 0.92. The UNVR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.40 and a $24.77 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.93% on 05/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.10 before closing at $15.20. Intraday shares traded counted 5.68 million, which was -120.34% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.58M. UNVR’s previous close was $15.06 while the outstanding shares total 168.80M.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Univar Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UNVR, the company has in raw cash 379.7 million on their books with 28.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2787300000 million total, with 1590900000 million as their total liabilities.

UNVR were able to record -102.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 49.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -78.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Univar Solutions Inc. recorded a total of 2.21 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.54%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UNVR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UNVR attractive?

In related news, Director, Pappas Christopher D bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.35, for a total value of 148,156. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, CFO, ALEXOS NICHOLAS W now bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,333,725. Also, Director, Pappas Christopher D bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.61 per share, with a total market value of 95,270. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, FOX RICHARD P now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 148,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Univar Solutions Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UNVR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.10.