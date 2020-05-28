Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

The shares of The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $45 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Children’s Place Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Buy the PLCE stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Odeon was of a view that PLCE is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PLCE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 402.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.92.

The shares of the company added by 11.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $41.17 while ending the day at $46.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -6.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. PLCE had ended its last session trading at $41.54. The Children’s Place Inc. currently has a market cap of $698.58 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 17.17, with a beta of 1.96. The Children’s Place Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PLCE 52-week low price stands at $9.25 while its 52-week high price is $104.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Children’s Place Inc. generated 68.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.54%. The Children’s Place Inc. has the potential to record 2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.93 and traded between $0.811 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNDL’s 50-day SMA is 0.6157 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1450. The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.92%, as 2.04M PLCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 48.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more SNDL shares, increasing its portfolio by 118.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 3,835,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,076,833 shares of SNDL, with a total valuation of $4,033,795. Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP meanwhile bought more SNDL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $630,759 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP decreased its Sundial Growers Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 900,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sundial Growers Inc. which are valued at $513,000. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its Sundial Growers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 355,946 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 469,247 shares and is now valued at $267,471. Following these latest developments, around 35.25% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.